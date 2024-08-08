Raiders' Offense Left Costa Mesa on a High Note
The Las Vegas Raiders ended their Costa Mesa training camp on Wednesday.
Now, the Raiders get ready for there first preseason game on Saturday. After Saturday's game, the Raiders will head back to Las Vegas and prepare for the rest of preseason and the start of the regular season. Las Vegas will play two home preseason games at home before getting ready for Week 1 in Los Angeles.
The Raiders came to Costa Mesa to build more team chemistry. And that is what they did. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was very pleased by how everything went in training camp in Costa Mesa.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the final training camp practice in Costa Mesa on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I am here to tell you that the offense won the day," Carpenter said. "I thought both quarterbacks were improved. Aidan O'Connell was better... But it does not mean Gardner was bad. It was a better day for the offense. I wanted to see them finish here in Costa Mesa strong. Good day."
" ... I personally believe it may have been the best day for both. ... Both quarterbacks were good, and they finished strong. It was wonderful to see. AP said both quarterbacks are going to play one quarter in the preseason game. I expect Anthony Brown to play the entire second half. Maybe a little bit for [Carter] Bradley. I would tell you, whoever starts the Minnesota game, that does not mean they are in the lead. They have been rotating every day."
" ... I cannot believe we are done in Costa Mesa. ... I hope that they bring training camp somewhere where it is not 115 degrees like Vegas. The people in Costa Mesa, the police officers, were all amazing. Security amazing, fans you were fantastic. It was a great time in Costa Mesa. I am shocked it is over."
" ... I want to talk about Divine [Deablo]. Divine has had a good camp. He has done everything the Raiders asked him to do, at the level he played last year. I have not seen specular plays and I have not seen bad ones. He has been the Divine that we know him to be."
" ... A.J. Cole. He kicked a ball that went 75 yards in the air. This young man is dropping bombs. He, in my opinion, was the best punter in the NFL. And I do not think it was close. ... He is punting better than last year... He had a kick today, that I literally said to the person next to me, I said that looked like Ray Guy."
