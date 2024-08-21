Raiders Owner Mark Davis Letting His Football People Make Decisions
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis brought his Raiders team to Las Vegas in 2020. As we know, it was not a popular decision for most fans in Raider Nation.
Since the move to Las Vegas, Davis has set up the Raiders for success, both financially and on the field.
Davis has had his fair share of mishaps. Especially when deciding who to hire at the head coach position. Now, Davis has taken a new approach in handling decisions that affect the Raiders organization as a whole. He has listened to others and done his homework to help the Raiders go back to winning way. And we got to see it in full effect this offseason.
Davis' most improved move was hiring Coach Antonio Pierce, who all of Raider Nation was behind after he took over in the middle of the season last year.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about how Davis has changed the way he makes decisions in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Mark Davis was made aware of the [starting quarterback] decision," Carpenter said. "Mark Davis did not make the decision. He is letting his football people do their job. Some people would want the owner to be involved. ... He is letting his football people lead football. He is going to absolutely hold them, to an account. ... I have a great respect on how he leads this team. And how he does things behind the scenes, letting football people be football people. I am going to tell you this: I am more convinced than ever. I did not know Al Davis, I met him a few times. ... I am more convinced that, at no time in Mark Davis's life, and certainly not as an owner, has the fire to win burned in his belly as much as it does right now."
" ... I can tell you, Raider Nation unequivocally. That is one thing that you need to take tonight. You should know, you have an owner of your team who is more committed than anyone to winning. It is pretty phenomenal, and it is very impressive. I have a lot of admiration for him. He hires football people and lets them do their job until he is convinced that they cannot do it."
