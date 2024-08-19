Raiders P AJ Cole Crucial For This Year’s Team Success
How certain Las Vegas Raiders will perform in the 2024 season remains to be seen, but there are some assets fans know they can count on year in and year out.
While the names of those dependable players that usually come to mind are defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders have two elite specialists on their squad who can sometimes be overlooked -- kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole.
Cole is entering his sixth official season in the National Football League. The 28-year-old veteran punter from NC State had a career year last season with the Raiders, posting highs in punts, yards, net yards, net average and punts downed inside the 20. Cole also booted his career-long punt of 83 yards, which was the longest punt of the season throughout the entire league.
So far this preseason, Cole is starting right where he left off a season ago.
“When I’m in the offseason, when I’m working, when i”m doing what I do, I think one of the No. 1 motivating factors for me is the respect to my teammates,” Cole said after the Raiders' Week 1 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Respect is something he deserves, but more importantly, Cole has earned it. The punt play to some fans is not the most exciting thing -- some fans enjoy watching a spiraling ball reach extreme heights, while others are headed to the concourse, but in the game of football, field position is crucial, especially for this year's Raiders’ team
The Raiders have high expectations for their defense, and every time there is a change of position, the farther the opposing team has to go against them, the better. That will ultimately create a shorter field position for the offense to work with as well. It is giving the Raiders the best chance to put points on the board.
Raider Nation can rely on the fact that Cole's leg will not only back opponents up but decisively set Las Vegas up for future success for possessions throughout all four quarters.
As a former undrafted free agent, Cole has created a very high expectation for himself and throughout the league. As a two-time first-team All-Pro (2021 and 2023) and a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last three seasons, opposing teams know they have a handful when No. 6 comes jogging onto the field. The more weapons Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has, the better.
Cole’s production may go unseen by some, but the plays he makes on fourth down just might be some of the most important ones throughout the game this season. There is a great tradition and some all-time NFL greats that have represented the Silver and Black. With Cole’s leg and production, he has the potential to put his name in the same club as Shane Lechler and Ray Guy.
