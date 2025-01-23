REPORT: QB Needy Raiders to Make Bold Draft Day Move
The Las Vegas Raiders' need for a quarterback has been discussed many times over the past two seasons. Numerous veteran quarterbacks and talented quarterbacks entering the NFL Draft have been suggested as the Raiders' next quarterback, but the Raiders have yet to adequately address the position.
However, after two consecutive disappointing seasons that spiraled out of control due to poor quarterback play, the Raiders finally appear ready to make a legitimate effort to solidify the most critical position on the football field.
The Raiders have played five different quarterbacks over the previous two seasons, which is far from a recipe for success. Still, they have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which many believe they will use on a quarterback.
The only problem with that notion is that it is a weak quarterback class. There are only two top-tier quarterbacks, both of whom would likely not be the top quarterbacks in most other draft classes.
Not only is this class of quarterbacks, not the best, but the Raiders have the sixth pick of the draft, which means they would have to hope one of the top quarterbacks falls to them or trade up.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes that after years of lackluster quarterback play, the Raiders will not risk losing out on their future quarterback. Trapasso believes they will trade up to the draft's first overall pick and select Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"We cannot rule out the possibility of the Raiders -- and new minority owner Tom Brady -- making an aggressive push to draft Shedeur Sanders," Trapasso said. "There's a chance Sanders' connection with Brady will make it too dicey for Las Vegas to simply hope and wait for him to fall to No. 6 overall."
The Raiders have many holes on their roster to fill if they hope to become a competitive team next season. However, the quarterback position is undoubtedly the position the Raiders need an upgrade in the most this offseason.
Still, for all the help the Raiders need at quarterback, they need to upgrade many other positions as well, or an improvement at quarterback will not make much of a difference.
