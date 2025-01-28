Raiders Pete Carroll Sends Message to Current and Future Raiders
Well, the new members of the Las Vegas Raiders in head coach Pete Carroll and general manger John Spytek are officially in town. After a motivating introductory press conference, both Spytek and Carroll look to be ready to get their work started.
Carroll was very vocal about the messages he wants the Raider Nation to take away from his thought process for the future. Yes, the Raiders had a bad season in 2024-25, but now under a very experienced head coach in Carroll, his message is clear as day as what he expects from his players.
"To me, this game should be fun. If we are not having fun, I'm screwing it up. Were going to have fun in this room right here with our team. They are going to grow in here, they are going to find out what we are all about and they're going to understand what they're representing. If you don't want to compete, you're in the wrong place, and our players will understand that early on," Carroll said.
There have already been doubters surrounding the hire of Carroll, with claims that he can't fix the team, or that he is too old for the job. Calling it like it is, Carroll has earned his respect around the league, and going into his future with the Raiders, it's important that the current and future know what to expect when playing for a Super Bowl winning coach.
The Raiders are in dire need of a franchise quarterback, and with Tom Brady reported to be closely involved in that decision making process, given he is the best to ever do it, the tutelage under both Brady and Carroll could send whomever the next Raiders No.1 quarterback is to new heights.
The draft for the Raiders last season went in the best case scenario for the team. Adding immediate difference maker in tight end Brock Bowers, while adding depth on the defense, Las Vegas could be a few pieces away. Or even perhaps one with some luck and an outstanding first year under Carroll.
The best way to look at the Raiders 2025 outlook is with a positive mindset. They did what they needed to do, in bringing in new leadership, but something about these new faces already gives off positivity compared to recent hirings and eventual firings of head coaches in the past.
It should be easy to tell early on if the young Raiders learn from the new direction of Carroll, especially if they want to soak up what Carroll has left to offer as a head coach in the NFL.
