Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Earns Bold Prediction
Is it possible that the answer to the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback problems have been under their noses all along?
The Raiders are attempting to figure out what to do at quarterback this offseason. They didn't land one of the top two picks in the NFL Draft, so their dreams of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward may have been shattered. They could sign Sam Darnold, but is he really a viable long-term solution?
It's a pickle for Las Vegas, but Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network feels that Aidan O'Connell could end up being the signal-caller the team is looking for.
In a piece where Soppe listed bold predictions for each NFL team heading into 2025, his centered around O'Connell actually being the guy for the Silver and Black.
"What if O’Connell is the answer?" Soppe wrote. "What if Ashton Jeanty is landed with the sixth overall pick and this offense gains stability at a position that was a glaring weakness a season ago? What is the last month of the 2024 season that is predictive as to the upside of this offensive line?
O'Connell played in nine games and made seven starts in 2024, throwing for 1,612 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 63.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 86.7.
Those aren't exactly great numbers, and it doesn't say much that he lost out on the opening day job to Gardner Minshew.
But perhaps O'Connell is better than we all think.
"There are obviously a lot of 'what ifs' around this team, but O’Connell was QB20 by out QB+ grading system last season in limited work and with relatively underwhelming pieces around him," Soppe continued. "Brock Bowers appears to be a difference maker at the tight end position that will elevate this passing game for years to come and if the ground game provides balance, expecting the Raiders to flip the script in some of those close games isn’t unreasonable."
The Raiders selected O'Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Due to a strong performance in his first preseason, the Purdue product generated some buzz heading into his rookie campaign, and he did display moments of promise.
However, at this point, it seems hard to believe that Las Vegas actually views O'Connell as the future under center. I guess there does exist a world, though, in which the Raiders aren't able to find a quarterback this offseason and then just roll with O'Connell next September to see what he has.
