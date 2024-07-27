Raiders Quarterback Competition After Week One of Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up the first week of training camp on Friday. Another day full of action pack Raiders football. They were still without pads but still going and practicing hard.
The Raiders showed more offense vs defense drills. That means that the competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew was facing the defense for the second straight day. And as you know, these practices are going to be important to determine who the starting quarterback is going to be in week one. We do not know if they plan to play starters in the preseason so the competition might come down to just what they see at practice.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed practice No. Four on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast,"
"I thought today that Gardner Minshew was sharp. There was only one throw of of his that I thought it was a bad throw. It was a gunslinger type. It was not intercepted. I thought Gardner was very sharp," said Carpenter Sr.
"Now, Aidan O'Connell had two interceptions. The first one, the offense of line, there is no pads, so the defense of line is just pushing their way through. Maxx Crosby was right in his face and basically it was a sack... He heaves one into the endzone and it gets intercepted. I do not count that one because it is not one, he would have thrown in a game. The interception I do count, was a horrendous throw, as I watch the play develop from my left to my right, I saw were Aidan's eyes went and my first thought was do not throw the foot and before I could even get football out of my mind, intercepted. Bad throw. One bad throw, nothing you could do about that. He made some monster plays today... He made one play, with his feet bying time and a rush I mean a dart to Jakobi Meyers. Perfect thrown, right into a tight space. Touchdown, great catch by Jakobi. Overall, I think Aidan O'Connell won the day again... Overall, I think it is clear through the OTAs, through minicamp, and now through four days of training camp, I think it is clearly Aidan O'Connell's job. And I think he separated a little bit. But I still think it is close," said Carpenter Sr.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.