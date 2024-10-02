Raiders Today

Raiders Reveal Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for their Week 5 meeting with the Denver Broncos.

Aidan Champion

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce applauds the effort of his team against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce applauds the effort of his team against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders proved last week that they can get the job done without their stars.

Several players stepped up and likely earned themselves more snaps going forward. Whether it was the unsung heros on the defensive line, young wide receivers or Alexander Mattison making the most of his five carries out of the backfield, the Raiders defied the odds without their two star players on Sunday, willing the team back to .500.

Las Vegas revealed its unofficial depth chart for its Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. The only changes made were at the wide receiver position, and with trade rumors around star wideout Davante Adams now swirling about, we could potentially see more in the coming days.

Here is the unofficial depth chart as of Tuesday:

Offense

(First String)

WR Davante Adams

LT Kolton Miller

LG Cody Whitehair

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

TE Brock Bowers

WR Jakobi Meyers

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Tyreik McAllister

LT Andrus Peat

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE Harrison Bryant

TE John Samuel Shenker

WR Tre Tucker

QB Aidan O'Connell

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR DJ Turner

RB Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

RB Dylan Laube

Defense

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Isaiah Pola-Mao

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DT Adam Butler

DE Charles Snowden

OLB Luke Masterson

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Sam Webb

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Thomas Harper

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Jonah Laulu

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Amari Burney

(Fourth String)

OLB Amari Gainer

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Tyreik McAllister

KR Tyreik McAllister

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

KR DJ Turner

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Aidan Champion
AIDAN CHAMPION

Home/News