Raiders Reveal Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders proved last week that they can get the job done without their stars.
Several players stepped up and likely earned themselves more snaps going forward. Whether it was the unsung heros on the defensive line, young wide receivers or Alexander Mattison making the most of his five carries out of the backfield, the Raiders defied the odds without their two star players on Sunday, willing the team back to .500.
Las Vegas revealed its unofficial depth chart for its Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. The only changes made were at the wide receiver position, and with trade rumors around star wideout Davante Adams now swirling about, we could potentially see more in the coming days.
Here is the unofficial depth chart as of Tuesday:
Offense
(First String)
LT Kolton Miller
LG Cody Whitehair
C Andre James
RG Dylan Parham
RT Thayer Munford Jr.
TE Michael Mayer
TE Brock Bowers
WR Jakobi Meyers
QB Gardner Minshew II
RB Zamir White
(Second String)
WR Tyreik McAllister
LT Andrus Peat
LG Jackson Powers-Johnson
RG Jordan Meredith
RT DJ Glaze
TE Harrison Bryant
TE John Samuel Shenker
WR Tre Tucker
QB Aidan O'Connell
RB Alexander Mattison
(Third String)
WR DJ Turner
RB Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
RB Dylan Laube
Defense
DE Maxx Crosby
DT John Jenkins
MLB Robert Spillane
CB Nate Hobbs
CB Jakorian Bennett
CB Jack Jones
FS Tre'von Moehrig
SS Isaiah Pola-Mao
(Second String)
DE Tyree Wilson
DT Nesta Jade Silvera
DT Adam Butler
DE Charles Snowden
OLB Luke Masterson
MLB Tommy Eichenberg
CB Decamerion Richardson
CB Darnay Holmes
FS Thomas Harper
SS Chris Smith II
(Third String)
DT Jonah Laulu
OLB Kana'i Mauga
MLB Amari Burney
(Fourth String)
OLB Amari Gainer
Specialists
(First String)
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR Ameer Abdullah
PR Tre Tucker
(Second String)
KR Tyreik McAllister
KR Tyreik McAllister
(Third String)
KR Dylan Laube
PR Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
KR DJ Turner
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.