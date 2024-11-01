Raiders Rookie Could Step Up in Massive Way
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their road game against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, there might be changes being made.
The whole season has seen this Raiders offense struggle. They cannot establish the run or get the pass going. We have only seen flashes of what this offense should look like every time they go onto the field.
The bright spots for this Raiders offense have been the two rookies who have stepped in and stepped up on the offensive line. Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze have played well. They will be the future of the Raiders on the offensive line.
And this week we might get to see Powers-Johnson take snaps at center. Power-Johnson has experience at the center position going back to his college days.
"Getting those reps and getting that cohesion with the offense and Gardner, I think is huge," said Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. "I think you got to have a lot more communication just because center has you know, more responsibility. Has to read the defense and kind of has to command the line. Just continuing to learn and continue to build and you know as you said build cohesion with the offense. I will be ready to go if needed.
Powers-Johnson will be the leader of this offense in years to come.
"I mean it is tough. But I got great guys around me. I got the whole line pushing for me and wanting to be great, so you know, those guys waving to me and helping me too, it makes it easy. When you go into a situation where you are kind of dead in the water, then you know it is really hard. I am blessed to have a lot of great people around me."
Another injury could force the Raiders to shift there offensive line once again.
"It felt good. I have been taking a lot of snaps since I have been here. So definitely a learning curve and got to get kind of on the bike again and ride the tricycle again but I am going to continue to try and get one percent better every day."
