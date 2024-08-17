Raiders Rookie OL DJ Glaze Has Surprised in Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders made an admirable effort to address their need on the offensive line in this year's NFL Draft.
The majority of the talk, of course, has been centered around second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson, one of the best offensive lineman to come out of the draft. But one other rookie lineman has been turning heads so far in camp.
Raiders third-round pick Delmar "DJ" Glaze wasn't really expected to see a significant amount of snaps in his first year, but after an impressive showing in training camp, it seems that could change.
Glaze has been filling in for offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr, who has been dealing with injuries throughout camp. So far, he has taken the opportunity and run with it.
"The only word I can say for him is consistent," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. "He had some other snaps, but, yeah, one snap in the game I know we all wish we could take back, right? The first one in third quarter, guy gets inside move on him, he gives up a sack. Other than that, I mean you're talking about somebody who's been sticky, consistent, alignment, assignment, his technique is just -- it's every day.
"It starts in practice, and then we get in the game, and it happens in the game, and he's going against Maxx [Crosby] and Malcolm [Koonce] and Tyree [Wilson], and it just shows up. He's going to get beat, he's a rookie, he's going to go through some growing pains. But very impressive, just to see his growth and development, but more importantly, how consistent he's been each and every day. That's hard for a rookie to do."
Glaze played four years at Maryland, having started every game over the past two seasons. He was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team for his final collegiate season.
Glaze is currently the second-string right tackle on the Raiders' unofficial depth chart. A healthy Munford will likely retain his position as a starter this season, but given what Glaze has shown so far, he could be seeing much action than initially anticipated in his rookie campaign.
