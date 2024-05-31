Raiders' Rookie TE Brock Bowers is 'Made of the Right Stuff'
The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft to select one of the best tight ends in the country, Michael Mayer, from Notre Dame. Fast forward a season, and the Raiders have a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator. With the 13th pick in this year’s draft, the Raiders landed one of the best prospects in the draft, Brock Bowers.
The combination of Mayer and Bowers should work well for the Raiders and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, who now has the talent on offense to run an offense with many variables. Part of the reason the Raiders selected Bowers, even though they didn’t necessarily need a tight end, is because of the pure talent he brings to the table. Bowers’ speed, strength, and pass-catching ability made him arguably the best tight end in college football history.
Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel fully believes in Bowers’ ability as a player and believes the rookie possesses many traits that will help him become a successful player in the National Football League.
“Brock, he's a football player,” Steckel told reporters on Wednesday. “He's obviously a very accomplished player who accomplished a lot at the collegiate level. He's made of the right stuff. He's tough. He's smart. He works hard. He comes in with the mentality of trying to get better and improve every single day. So, when we drafted him, of course, as the tight ends coach, I was through the roof excited.”
While excited about his potential, Stockel said Bowers is fully aware that his collegiate success is meaningless on the professional level.
“But he's still a rookie, and he understands that,” Steckel said. “It's not a guy you have to bring in and explain to them, ‘Hey, everything you accomplished in college means nothing.’ Because he understands that, and that's the approach he's taking every day."
“He's trying to define himself as a professional football player now, but obviously, he's got a unique skill set. He's a very talented player, but what means the most to me are the intangibles he has. The toughness. I talked about intelligence and work ethic. He's just a pleasure to coach. I'm very fortunate to have him in our room.”
