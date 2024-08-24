Raiders TE Michael Mayer's Role in Luke Getsy's Offense
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders knew they had to upgrade their offense overall.
They addressed the offense issues by hiring Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, who spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears. Then, in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders shocked many by selecting tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick of the first round.
It was not a shock in regards to Bowers' talent, as he was viewed by many as the best overall skilled player. It shocked many because the Raiders had taken tight end Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Raiders now have arguably the best duo at the tight end position in the entire league. They both bring skills sets that the Raiders need and want in Getsy's offense.
Mayer showed last year what he could do at the tight end position at the NFL level. He had 27 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games for the Silver and Black before his rookie campaign was cut short late due to injury. Mayer is also a solid blocker in the run game.
The Raiders are expected to run a lot of 12 personnel with Mayer and Bowers.
"That is the thing with this offense, is the pass and the run complement each other very well in this offense," Mayer said. "You could hit some big time runs for chunks. And you can come back with the play action and hit some big time chunks for some passes. So, this offense is very difficult for defenses to defend. In terms of things like that because you try to get the linebackers to run up on a play pass and you throw the ball right behind them. So, there is a lot of different things we can do."
Mayer discussed how he can complement the new system.
"First of all, I could block and I could catch the ball," Mayer said. "I think that is two big things in this offense, that the tight end needs to do. And I think I can do it. I think Harrison Bryant could do it. And I think Brock could do it, obviously. It is almost about dialing in on your assignment. ... What does Getsy -- the OC -- what does he need from me to do? Dialing on the assignment and getting the assignment done."
