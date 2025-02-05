Raiders' Tom Brady Gets Candid on Rival Chiefs Making History
The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team in NFL history to ever win three straight Super Bowls, so there is mounds of pressure on Patrick Mahomes and Co. as they get set to face the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.
Well, very few players to ever play the game of football know that type of pressure like Las Vegas Raiders' executive Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowl titles during his 23-year playing career.
Brady never three-peated, though. As a matter of fact, he never even made it to three consecutive Super Bowls, although he did lead the New England Patriots to back-to-back championships during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 campaigns.
Taking that into consideration, some might feel that Brady—who will be broadcasting the Super Bowl on FOX—may be a bit jealous of Mahomes and the Chiefs, but he has nothing but respect for Kansas City.
“The only thing I root for in these situations are great games. I will say if the Chiefs win, I will be very happy for them. I mean, what they’ve achieved is unmatched," Brady said on the Let's Go podcast. "And I think that’s cool because people always hated on us for so many years. And I didn’t understand it because all I did was like, we try to do things the right way, we try to go out there and compete for our job and win."
Brady, who actually defeated Mahomes' Chiefs in the Super Bowl back in February 2021 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, doesn't understand where the hate comes from.
"And there’s an excellence that I appreciate about people who are doing other things at really high levels because you understand the commitment that it takes for them to do what they’re doing," Brady added. "And to be in this country and to not cheer for excellence is beyond me."
Raiders fans probably won't like Brady's assessment, but he does make a very salient point.
As much as people like to hate the Chiefs, you do have to respect how consistent they have been. Remember: this will mark their fifth Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons.
We'll see if Kansas City can, in fact, make NFL history.
