Raiders Legend Marcus Allen Speaks on What Tom Brady Must Do Next for the Team
One of the biggest moves the Las Vegas Raiders made last season was bringing in Tom Brady as a minority owner of the Silver and Black.
That decision by owner Mark Davis has already paid off this offseason. Since Brady has came on board, Davis had said that Brady was going to have a major input in every decision the team will make in the offseason and he has done just that.
Davis and Brady brought in new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek. Carroll is a proven winner in any team he has coached. And Spytek is one of the best up and coming general managers in the NFL. Spytek was also Brady's teammate from their days at the University of Michigan.
Those two hires by the Raiders were critical to start a new chapter in Las Vegas and start turning the franchise around.
Raiders legendary running back Marcus Allen spoke about what the Raiders and Brady must do next to get the organization back on track.
"Their biggest challenge is building a roster, getting people in there that can fit his vision," Allen told the Mail Sport. "Right now, if you look at the roster, they need improvements in a lot of different areas. So that's gonna be key. Free agency and retaining certain players, and then drafting well. That’s how you build teams. You can look at Detroit, for example. I mean, they really drafted well over the last five or six years, it's been fantastic."
"Great move with the head coach, and we’ll see with the selection of the GM and how well that goes. That’s going to be key: building, and bringing in brave players, the roster needs to get better. This is going to be a big year."
"Can we get another Brock Bowers in? Can we get some other players in the second and third rounds that are really good players and five, six years down the road they’re the nucleus of your team? That’s what’s really important, and that’s where the GM comes in."
This offseason for the Raiders has been one of the most important offseasons in franchise history. Mark Davis is making the right moves in bringing in his football people and they have made great decisions so far. Now the team will look forward to free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE