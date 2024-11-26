Raiders Trending Toward Dreadful NFL History
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their seventh straight loss on Sunday, losing to the Denver Broncos by a score of 29-19.
The defeat dropped the Raiders to 2-9 on the season, and if that weren't already bad enough, they are also on pace to make some brutal NFL history.
Currently, Las Vegas has the worst marks in the league for giveaways (22), takeaways (five) and turnover differential (minus-17).
If that holds through the end of the season, it would make the Raiders one of only two teams to ever finish last in all three categories. The other club? The 2017 Cleveland Browns, who went 0-16.
Not exactly great company.
Las Vegas turned the ball over twice against the Broncos and blew a 13-9 halftime lead.
The Raiders' performance against Denver was not entirely surprising given how awful they've looked for the better part of two months, but that level of ineptitude when it comes to winning the turnover battle is just horrendous.
While not many expected Las Vegas to make much noise this season, the Raiders actually did enter 2024 with some relatively high expectations for themselves after an impressive showing during the second half of last year.
Remember: Las Vegas went 5-4 and looked much improved defensively after Antonio Pierce took over as head coach, and the Raiders even defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas.
However, it was pretty clear that Las Vegas lacked elite talent going into the season, and Denver's sudden rise to prominence makes the Raiders' blues all the more depressing.
The good news is that Las Vegas appears to have a great chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, meaning the Raiders will finally be able to select a potential franchise quarterback.
Of course, if Las Vegas doesn't clean up other aspects of its game, simply bringing in a new signal-caller will not serve as an instant cure-all to the team's myriad of issues.
The Raiders have a rough stretch of games coming up, as they will head on the road to face the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning home for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 16.
Looking at that slate, a double-digit losing streak is not out of the realm of possibility, and one may even go as far to say that it is likely.
