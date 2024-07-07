Raiders' UDFAs to Note Ahead of Training Camp: WR Ramel Keyton
The Las Vegas Raiders added some notable undrafted free agents following the 2024 NFL Draft, including some who should hav probably been selected.
One of those undrafted free agents was former Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton, who fininished second in receiving on a Voulnteers team that finished 17th in the final AP Poll.
Keyton posted a career-best 642 yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions in his final collegiate season. He averaged 18.3 yards per reception.
The former Volunteer wide receiver's best game came against Vanderbilt when Keyton recorded 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions. He also had an 81-receiving-yard, one-touchdown outing against Connecticut. He did so on just two receptions.
Tennessee finished 9-4.
The season prior, Keyton was part of a squad that finished 11-2, with a sixth-place finish in the final AP Poll. He finished third on the team in receiving yards with 562. Keyton scored five receiving touchdowns as well, the second most on the team.
Keyton turned in an admirable performance against Alabama that season, posting a season-best 78 receiving yards. He would have another impressive outing against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, registering 76 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
Keyton was one of the three undrafted wide receivers the Raiders signed on the final day of the draft. The other two were former Arkansas State wide receiver Jeff Foreman and former Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin.
Keyton is going to have to prove his value to a Raiders team that is already quite stacked in the wide receiver department. He has the potential to establish himself as a worthy practice squad member, but he's going to have to earn it.
The former Volunteer wide receiver will enter training camp with the advantage of having played in some big games in arguably the best conference in college football.
If Keyton were to have a stellar training camp, he could potentially be of the club's next undrafted free agents-turned rotation players down the road. That's a big "if," though. But then again, Keyton's had to prove himself amongst the best before.
