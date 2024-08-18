Raiders Won’t Struggle Finding a Way to Use WR Tre Tucker Like Last Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are revamping nearly every aspect of its offense heading into the upcoming season.
Last season, the Raiders had one of the highest-paid offenses in the National Football League, only to pair it with an outdated, rarely successful offensive scheme. While the offense had undeniable talent at many critical positions on the field, the lack of a cohesive offensive game plan and arguably even worse playcalling held the Raiders’ offense back all season.
While the Raiders’ defense is expected to be one of the best in the NFL this season, the offense is on the other end, with much fewer expectations. However, because of how well the defense has the potential to play, the Raiders' offense only has to play marginally better than they did last season, which should not be that hard.
Coach Antonio Pierce analyzed the team’s most pressing needs this offseason and wisely understood the team desperately needed a competent offensive coordinator. Along with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, hiring Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy could be the most significant offseason addition for the Raiders.
Getsy’s arrival has already improved the Raiders' offense, as quarterback Aidan O’Connell and second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker have already shown they will benefit from Getsy’s offensive scheme and play calling. Tucker played 16 games last season, registering 19 receptions for 331 yards. Tucker has registered five catches for 139 yards in two preseason games this season. He will undoubtedly be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Getsy’s arrival.
“I love it,” Tucker said. “I was actually talking to my coach about that a few weeks ago, going over this year [compared to] last year. This year, we know where I’m going to be. So, that’s great. I really like it because of the scheme and how we play as a receiver group. Things are tighter. It makes it hard for defenses to match up with us, and I’m very excited for Week 1.”
As the Raiders begin their first season under Coach Pierce, they will need the offense to continue to take strides over the next few weeks. It can be reasonably predicted how the Raiders' defense will play this season. If Getsy can maximize Tucker's and the offense's play, a playoff berth is not out of the question.
