REPORT: Analysts Have Intriguing Take on Raiders Hiring of Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders have hit reset once more, as the franchise has brought in a new general manager and head coach. However, circumstances surrounding the hiring of Pete Carroll as the next Raider head coach has brought some negativity from media personalities.
On a breakdown of "The Odd Couple" with Kelvin Washington and Rob Parker, the two had some choice words for the Raiders franchise after signing Carroll, who is set to be the oldest NFL head coach in 2025.
"All you're doing is taking a pair of old slippers with holes on the bottom, because they are comfortable. Because you know what they look like and feel like," Parker said. "He's not the future, he's the past! The Raiders just hired a dinosaur. Fred Flintstone got hired with the Raiders. This is what we're doing as we move forward?"
The Raiders wanted a head coach with experience, and they surely got one. However, as analysts are already bashing the signing, claiming it is more of a move backwards, what will the Raider Nation think if this upcoming season parallels the last?
Holding onto a Super Bowl winning head coach in Carroll is a step forward from what they had with Antonio Pierce. After seeing how Pierce handled high leverage situations, it should bring comfort to the fans knowing that Carroll has experience in situations that Pierce buckled in.
"I feel bad for Pete Carroll. By all accounts, Carroll is in amazing shape, he looks great, he's energized. Boy, he's about to age like how the Presidents go into the White House and come out old. Instead of 75 next year, he's going be 80, messing around with the Raiders," Washington said.
Carroll's does not mean that he is unable to coach a team that has struggled. While the franchise may not make it to the playoffs given the roster they currently have, there is a world where year 2 of Carrolls Las Vegas tenure sends the Raiders back to the promise land.
The Raiders splash has been made with Carroll as the new captain of the ship, but it cannot all rest on the captain, his crew, in this case the players, need to step up themselves if they want it bad enough.
