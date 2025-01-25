What Could Raiders' QB Plan Be Now?
The Las Vegas Raiders finally have a coach.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pete Carroll has agreed to become the next head coach of the Silver and Black.
Carroll is an incredibly successful football coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and appearing in another. He also won a national championship with USC in 2004.
The Raiders are getting a high-character coach with many years of winning experience. His leadership can establish the winning culture they have long sought.
One of the biggest questions about this Raiders offseason was how the team would address the quarterback position. With a head coach and general manager now in place, we could be getting closer to our answer.
Some have floated the idea of a Russell Wilson reunion. Carroll and Wilson had immense success together, as the best years of Wilson’s career came in Seattle.
While the last few years of Wilson’s career have not been great, there is a chance Wilson could re-discover himself under Carroll. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted on X on Friday that Wilson wanted to join the Silver and Black last season.
Another option is to swing a trade for current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Carroll brought in Smith after the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
Smith revived his career after joining the Seahawks in 2022, leading them to the playoffs that year. He came close to getting them back to the postseason in 2023 and 2024 but could not get them over the hump.
While he is a bit older, Smith has maintained steady success since joining the Seahawks. Reuniting with Carroll could keep that going in the final years of his career, giving the Raiders a shot at returning to the postseason.
Of course, Carroll could like what he sees on the roster with Aidan O’Connell. The former Purdue star showed flashes of steady, floor-raising play for the Raiders last season despite injuries and inconsistency at the position.
Carroll may want to start over at that spot, wanting a new, fresh face at the position. He could opt for one of the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, although only two are considered first-round talents. Would Carroll want to roll the dice on another late-round QB?
Regardless of what Carroll decides, Raider Nation should be excited about how different the team could look in 2025.
