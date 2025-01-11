REPORT: Are the Raiders Still Interested in Drafting a QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders needing a quarterback has been widely discussed over the past two seasons, even more after the team finished 4-13 this season. While the Raiders have numerous issues, the most pressing is undoubtedly the quarterback position.
Quarterback is the most critical position on the field. Aidan O'Connell has been the Raiders' most consistent quarterback since last season.
The former fourth-round draft pick has played admirably despite not having much to work with on the offensive line or at skill positions.
Still, the masses want a "more talented" quarterback than O'Connell, which is fair in what is a quarterback-driven league. While the Raiders could use help along the offensive line, at running back and at wide receiver, apparently drafting a quarterback high with few of the things necessary to help a quarterback be successful is the preferred route.
Not to mention the fact the Raiders also have numerous holes on the defensive side of the ball which could be addressed with the sixth pick. They also have plenty of money to spend in free agency to bring in a quality veteran quarterback that is better than the veteran quarterback they signed this past offseason.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently predicted that the top quarterbacks in the draft will be gone before the Raiders select at sixth overall and that they will not trade up to select a top quarterback.
However, Iyer predicts the Raiders will make a shocking move and select quarterback Jalen Milroe from Alabama.
"The Raiders have pushed themselves out of the top five,” Iyer said. “But, they can still land their franchise QB in Milroe, who had an up-and-down season for the Crimson Tide but still has all the markings of a successful NFL dual threat."
The Raiders are desperate for a marquee quarterback, but reaching on Milroe is not the way to go. They would be better off trading up for one of the top quarterbacks, and even that is not guaranteed to work.
Las Vegas must quickly select a general manager and head coach and develop draft plans. It is one of the most critical drafts in recent memory for the Silver and Black.
