REPORT: How Desirable is the Raiders HC Position?
The Las Vegas Raiders made the difficult decision to move on from former head coach Antonio Pierce after an injury-plagued season that included a brutal 10-game losing streak. While Pierce could have done some things better, he was undoubtedly put in a challenging position with a roster that ranks in the league's bottom half.
The Raiders struggled mightily this season for many reasons besides the head coach. Still, part of being a head coach on any level, especially the professional level, is assuming the blame even when it may not be all your fault.
Such is the case for Pierce after an unsuccessful stint as the Raiders' head coach. He will look for another position around the league, and the Raiders will look for another head coach to fill the void left by Pierce's firing.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently ranked each of the available head coaching positions from most desirable to least desirable. Of the six currently available positions, Iyer ranked the Raiders' opening as the fourth-best available job.
This speaks to the current state of the Raiders' roster and franchise and to how little Pierce had to work with as the team's head coach.
"Antonio Pierce went from 5-4 in the interim for 2023 to only 4-13 full-time in 2024, prompting a change in pursuit of bigger results," Iyer said. "The Raiders represent the clean-slate team, a la the [Washington] Commanders, where there are only a few essential pieces, such as Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby. Vegas can be positioned for a big personnel and philosophical overhaul with Tom Brady now lurking among the owners. Only the Patriots are projected to have more cap space."
The Raiders' decision to move on from Pierce would come this offseason or next offseason when his contract is up, so it was not all that unexpected in the long run.
However, unless the Raiders make significant roster changes, especially at the quarterback position, they may find that many of the issues Pierce struggled to overcome will still be there after he is gone.
The Raiders need a reset at much more than the head coaching position. They need a roster overhaul.
