REPORT: Raiders' Free Agents Among Least Impactful in NFL
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco made multiple signings this past offseason to help stabilize the Raiders' roster. Las Vegas signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to compete with second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
However, they made Minshew one of the highest paid players on the offensive side of the ball. Minshew would eventually win the starting job and struggle the entire season in Luke Getsy's offense.
Minshew suffered a season-ending injury, forcing the Raiders to once again turn to O'Connell and making their offseason signing of Minshew even worse.
Jeff Diamond of The 33rd Team recently released his list of the least impactful free agent signing’s from the most recent free agency period. Minshew was
"Minshew came to the Raiders with modest expectations and not a huge financial commitment from the team (two years, $25 million)," Diamond said. "He was not guaranteed the starting job over second-year man Aidan O’Connell but earned the spot in training camp.
"With impressive performances in wins at Baltimore in Week 2 and over Cleveland in Week 4, Minshew had the Raiders at 2-2 before he lost his next six starts, throwing six TD passes but seven interceptions over that stretch," Diamond said. "In the Week 12 loss to the Broncos, he suffered a season-ending broken collarbone.
"Minshew finished his season with an 81.0 passer rating (29th ranked). The 28-year-old began his career as a sixth-round pick and part-time starter in Jacksonville, moved on to Philadelphia as a backup to Jalen Hurts, and had his best season in 2023 as the Colts’ starter with a 7-6 record after Anthony Richardson was injured.
Diamond also named the Raiders' splash move of the offseason, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins as another one of the least impactful free agents of last offseason. While Wilkins has been injured for most of the season, his contract and his absence technically make his appearance on this list legitimate.
"Wilkins is signed for three more years on his four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders, so he may play well enough in future years for the team to justify this deal," Diamond said. "So far, it’s not so good.
"Wilkins earned this contract off an excellent 2023 season in Miami when he had 65 tackles and career-highs of nine sacks and 23 QB hits. That followed his 2022 season with 98 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss, and 3.5 sacks. The 28-year-old former first-round pick of the [Miami] Dolphins had developed into one of the league’s best defensive tackles who hadn’t missed a game in three years, and the Raiders paid him accordingly.
"But this season has been derailed for Wilkins by a foot fracture suffered in Week 5 against Denver. He’s been out indefinitely following surgery. In his five games played this season, Wilkins had two sacks, six QB hits, 17 tackles and two TFLs.
"The Raiders' defense is 15th ranked, the same as last year. They were hoping Wilkins's joining Maxx Crosby would spur them on to greater heights on defense, but that will have to come next year for the disappointing 2-10 Raiders. "
