It is Time to Give O'Connell the Tools to Be Successful
Quarterback is the most critical position on the football field. Yet, the Las Vegas Raiders have not found a quality one in free agency and have not given a legitimate attempt at developing second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell as anything more than a backup.
O'Connell faced veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew this past offseason to see who would win the starting position. Although neither quarterback ran away with the competition, O'Connell arguably looked like the better quarterback in the preseason.
While the preseason is meaningless and is entirely different from the regular season, O'Connell looked all offseason as arguably the better quarterback. Coaches often talk about teams growing over the course of the season and peaking at the right time.
O'Connell would have had his struggles during the early part of this season, with questionable play calling from Luke Getsy and inconsistency along the offensive line. Still, those games would have been crucial in O'Connell's development as a quarterback.
His 340-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday raises questions about how good O'Connell could have been had he played the entire season. O'Connell would have learned much more from the ups and downs of playing the quarterback position than he did sitting behind Minshew.
While interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner has made the Raiders' offense look professional, O'Connell is now on his fourth offensive coordinator in less than two full seasons in the NFL. After one game, it is clear Turner is the best offensive coordinator O'Connell has had, and more time with a competent coordinator and offensive line will only make O'Connell better.
O'Connell has spent the first two seasons of his career in the league waiting to play behind quarterbacks, which he has proven he is better than. He has done so with one of the league's worst rosters and supporting casts and is now on his fourth offensive coordinator.
The Raiders will likely draft a quarterback, and rightfully so. No quarterback in the draft is as ready to start Week 1 next season as O'Connell.
O'Connell has been put in bad situations his whole career. It is time to give O'Connell the tools he needs while being absolutely certain to draft the right quarterback.
