REPORT: Could Addition of Veteran WR Be Exactly What Raiders Need?
After missing the playoffs, the Las Vegas Raiders have many holes to fill in their organization. Whether that be finding a mainstay quarterback or bringing in a long-term head coach, the Raiders will be busy this offseason. Could they ponder adding a star wide receiver to fill out the offense?
Another team that missed the playoffs this season was the Cincinnati Bengals, who posses star wide reciever Tee Higgins. However, Higgins is set to become a free agent when the playoffs conclude, and the addition of Higgins to this Raiders squad could push the franchise in the right direction.
Higgins has spent all five seasons with the Bengals and has put up terrific numbers when he is healthy and on the field. Finishing his season with 911 receiving yards in 73 receptions, while also scoring a career-high ten touchdowns, Higgins was a key contributor for the Bengals as they chased down that last Wild Card spot.
While the Raiders do not have a star quarterback in the Bengals Joe Burrow, there are still scenarios that would play to Higgins strengths if he were to choose Las Vegas in free agency. While the quarterback situation is iffy, the top wide receiving spot would seemingly be his.
After Jakobi Meyers slid into that role for the Raiders after trading Davante Adams, Meyers showed that he can become a reliable piece to the offense, delivering his first 1,000+ yard season. While Meyers as the second wide receiving option behind Higgins, the offense would surely be boosted.
Higgins joining Meyers and star rookie tight end Brock Bowers would allow whomever the quarterback is for the Raiders to move the ball down the field with more confidence. After the seasons Meyers and Bowers had individually, adding one more star to to make the duo a trio could fire up the Raider Nation.
While the Raiders had a massive step back season after finishing a game under the .500 mark a season before, it could take the right mix of players to give life back to a struggling franchise. The goal for Las Vegas this offseason should be to find pieces to give them the best chance at competing with the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the stacked AFC West division, or keeping up with a Wild Card selection.
