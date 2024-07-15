REPORT: Former Raider's Opinion Goes Against Everything Davante Adams Has Said About the Raiders
Davante Adams has made it more than clear this offseason that he is where he wants to be as a Las Vegas Raider.
There's been a lot of talk lately about a potential Adams-Aaron Rodgers reunion, but that isn't happening, and with Rodgers now in the twilight of his career, it will likely never happen.
But the discussions, along with the current quarterback battle the Raiders face, have begged the question if Adams is truly happen with his situation.
Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh doesn't believe he is.
"[I]f you get 10 to 12 or 13, 14 targets a game, that's a lot," Houshmandzadeh said on "Up On Game" on Fox Sports Radio on Monday. "Eight, nine, 10 catches a game, that's a lot. But when you think about the total plays per game and your opportunities, it's really a small amount. So, you have to make the most of every opportunity you're given in each game because from a percent base, you don't get many. You're going to run -- let's say -- 55 to 70 snaps a game offensively, and so, you're getting such a small percentage of opportunities.
"But this is the thing: if you're Davante Adams, your entire career, you play with Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it. You leave and get traded to the Raiders. And part of that, I believe he knew Aaron Rodgers wanted out, he was on his way out. And so, Jordan Love is going to be the quarterback. And then you see how Jordan Love has played? And he sees what he has in Jimmy G and Aidan O'Connell last year and Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell this year? He's kicking himself in the you know what. He's like, 'Ughhh, I read the situation wrong.'"
Adams is content with his current home, regardless of what he pictured it looking like when he first came to Las Vegas in 2022. He has emphasized that a quarterback will not determine his greatness, and he is in full support of both O'Connell and Minshew.
The six-time Pro Bowler is not "kicking himself."
