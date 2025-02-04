REPORT: Is it QB or Bust for the Raiders in the NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been plagued by the lack of consistent quality play from the quarterback position over the past two seasons. While there are many things that play into why the Raiders' have struggled at quarterback that have nothing to do with the quarterbacks themselves, the Raiders have failed to find a quarterback they are confident in.
Las Vegas has played five different quarterbacks over the past two seasons, which is far from a recipe for success.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently released his list of things multiple teams around the National Football League can do to improve this offseason. He believes that the Raiders must address many things this offseason.
Although the Raiders have roughly $100 million to spend in free agency and could likely benefit from the addition of an affordable veteran QB option, Patra believes the Raiders will go a different route instead.
Patra noted that the Silver and Black must do all they can to find a new quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, specifically. However, Patra also noted that the Raiders may or may not need to trade up in the draft to solidify the quarterback position, which could play a large part in whether or not they are able to secure a quarterback in the upcoming draft.
"A couple of late-season wins pushed the Raiders from the top slot in the 2025 NFL Draft down to No. 6," Patra said. "So, they could again be boxed out of the top signal-callers. If Tom Brady's crew has conviction about Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, I'd go all in and attempt to move up to No. 1 overall. Tennessee and/or Cleveland might be willing movers.
"As Vegas knows, a QB-less club is a wandering nomad. Last season proved that in spades. New GM John Spytek can't allow his team to be left empty once again, and new head coach Pete Carroll can coax wins even with less talent. Striking now, even if it costs a lot, is the move to make. If they can't scrap their way up the draft board, reaching for a lower-graded QB at No. 6 is a dangerous proposition, but so is going into another season with the same signal-callers."
