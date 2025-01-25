REPORT: Raiders Make Surprise Draft Day Selection
The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out their general manager and head coaching positions and can now turn their attention toward building a better roster. The Silver and Black have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and plenty of positions that need to be addressed.
However, the Raiders also have a ton of money to spend in free agency this offseason, which gives them flexibility in the draft. Las Vegas' need for a quarterback has often been covered in detail over the previous two seasons. Still, with a weak incoming quarterback class, the Raiders may consider not using the sixth overall pick on a quarterback.
This is especially true if it costs the Raiders too much to move up in the draft to select one of the top two quarterbacks available, and both are gone before they get to choose. This would then open the door for the Raiders to address one of the many other pressing needs on their roster and do so freely.
The Raiders must address positions such as cornerback, linebacker and defensive line, among numerous others. It may be unorthodox, but the Raiders could use their first-round draft pick on one of a handful of positions and it be argued that it was a quality pick.
Derek Tate of the Pro Football Network recently released his predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft. He projects the Raiders will make a surprise selection with the No. 6 pick overall.
"The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in a tricky position entering the 2025 NFL Draft," Tate said. "The biggest need on the roster is clearly at quarterback, but the tier drop from the second-best prospect to the third-best prospect in this class feels significant.
"Last year, the Raiders bypassed addressing team needs to select the best overall player still left on the board with Brock Bowers, and the results were historic. Here, I see Michigan DT Mason Graham as the best prospect still on the board. Graham would instantly bolster the interior of this defensive line alongside Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby to create a formidable unit up front to create consistent pressure in a division that features three young franchise quarterbacks."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.