BREAKING: How Spytek's History Prepared Him to be Raiders' GM
The Las Vegas Raiders officially introduced John Spytek as the team's general manager after he spent the last nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in various personnel role. While with the Buccaneers, Spytek served as the team's, vice president of player personnel, assistant director of player Personnel, and assistant general manager, respectively.
Spytek played a significant role in helping the Buccaneers form arguably the best organization in the NFC South over the last five years or so. Spytek helped the Buccaneers sign some of their most notable free agents and select some of their most productive players through the NFL Draft.
Although the bulk of Spytek's career and most productive time in his career was with the Buccaneers, Spytek also has many years of experience beyond his time in Tampa. Prior to working with the Buccaneers, Spytek spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos' personnel department.
While many more people than Spytek played a part in the success, Denver won more games in those three seasons than any other team in the National Football League.
Spytek's two decades in the league has taught him a lot.
"It is about the people you surround yourself with," Spytek said." When you’re dealing with an organization like this, it is literally the entire organization. I think people focus on the players all the time, but I have already told you guys how much I value, and respect, and honor the players because it is what they are all about. We will only be as good as the people that we bring into this organization and keep in this organization. I think there is a lot of great people here that just have not met, and I cannot wait to meet them."
Prior to his time with the Broncos, Spytek spent time with the Cleveland Browns. At the time, the Browns were in a similar situation as the one the Raiders are in now, in need of talent and only registering a handful of wins each year.
Spytek points to his time with the Browns as one of the most significant learning lessons of his career. He believes his time with the Browns, as well as the Broncos, Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, prepared him for his role as the Raiders' general manager.
"I went to Cleveland in 2010 and they had not had a lot of success," Spytek said. "We found a scouting department that was just looking for a little bit of energy and excitement, and we provided that. We did not win enough games, which is what this is all about but there was a lot of great people there.
"I learned that a long time ago, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh, Spags [Steve Spagnuolo], the staff that I started with, Sean McDermott," Spytek said. "We were good in Philly because we had a lot of great people that had a love for football, and that is what we are going to try to do here. If you love football, there will be a place for you."
