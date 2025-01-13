REPORT: Is the Raiders' HC Job a Coveted Position?
The Las Vegas Raiders are hunting for a new general manager and head coach after firing Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco last week. The Raiders have decided to start anew from the top down, with significant roster changes likely to follow.
The Raiders undoubtedly need to change various aspects of the team to turn things around quickly. A new general manager and head coach is a start, but the Raiders need much more than that.
Las Vegas has multiple building blocks along the offensive line, a blossoming tight end in Brock Bowers, and numerous players on the defense they can build around, especially if they keep linebacker Robert Spillane this offseason.
Still, the Raiders have one of the worst rosters in the league, even with talented pieces scattered throughout it. However, their lack of a quality team overall may make the head coaching job more complex than those with a head coaching vacancy.
Mike Pendleton of USA Today ranked each of the remaining head coaching openings around the league. He ranked the Raiders' head coaching vacancy as the fourth-best option of the five remaining vacancies.
This is surprising, considering the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars both still have head coaching vacancies. Both are arguably worse situations than the Raiders'.
"There's plenty of money to spend, but where to start when they spend it is the big question for Las Vegas," Pendleton said. "There is a quarterback question, a long-term stable running back, and wide receivers to put around Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers. Selecting the rookie right end in the first round of last year's draft, Bowers set several records in his first year in the league. But for any type of success, the Raiders need a long-term answer at the quarterback position.
"Just like on offense, their defense is led by one superstar, pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The Raiders have got to build around Bowers and Crosby moving forward, but they have a lot of holes on their roster. They currently are not set up to pursue one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class, but it is going to be the most crucial position they have to answer going into next year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.