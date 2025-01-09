REPORT: How the Raiders' Free Agency Plan Could Impact Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the past two seasons unsuccessfully cycling through quarterbacks. The lack of a quarterback has cost the Raiders numerous wins, two head coaches, and at least one playoff berth last season.
At one point this season, the Raiders were in line for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, which would have allowed them to select one of the top two quarterbacks available. However, after winning multiple games late in the season, the Raiders will now choose sixth in the draft, just out of range for one of the top quarterbacks.
Still, the Raiders have many quality players to choose from, as its roster has plenty of holes to fill. Although quarterback is undoubtedly the team's most pressing need, the Raiders do not need to reach for a quarterback who is less than a sure bet when a quality player can fall in their laps like rookie sensation Brock Bowers did last season.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus released his list of one free agent every team in the league should consider adding this offseason.
"The Raiders’ improbable, late-season string of wins knocked them down to the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which likely means they won’t be able to land Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders unless they trade up," Locker said. "Instead, it would be smart to sign a free-agent quarterback — even in a very limited market — while bolstering one of numerous weak points via the draft.
"Darnold’s price tag will probably exceed $150 million based on the year he’s put together in 2024. In his first season with the Vikings, the former No. 3 overall pick ranks 10th among qualifiers with an 80.3 PFF passing grade in addition to eighth in big-time throw rate (5.6%) and fifth in wins above replacement. Assuming the Vikings hand the reins to J.J. McCarthy, the Raiders feel like one of the more likely Darnold landing spots, holding the second-most cap space ($107 million)."
The Raiders have many crucial decisions over the next few weeks, starting with their head coaching position. However, who they select with their first-round pick is nearly as critical.
