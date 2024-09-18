REPORT: Just How Momentous Was Raiders' Week 2 Win?
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1 thanks to their momentous upset victory against the heavily favored Baltimore Ravens, 26-23. Days after the win, the Silver and Black can still feel the energy.
The game was more than getting back to .500 instead of a 0-2 whole. It proved that the Raiders defense, so carefully cultivated by Antonio Pierce, was for real. A combination of talent and toughness.
It proved that Gardner Minshew II might just have been the right choice after all. It proved that Pierce was right in drafting generational rookie tight end Brock Bowers. That Davante Adams could still be a difference-maker. The Raiders' win showed that yes, they do have what it takes to win.
Rich Eisen, host of "The Eisen Show," could only sing the Raiders' praises on Tuesday.
"They didn't run it much, which is something I'd be concerned about going forward, but they're 1-1," Eisen said. "They were staring 0-2 right in the face. Maxx Crosby, dude, two sacks, four tackles for loss. That's the good stuff right there. I guarantee No. 98 ... going down the list of why Carolina is benching Bryce Young right now, on that list is 'we gotta face No. 98 next.' ... Kudos to Las Vegas, Antonio Pierce has now won on Christmas Day against Kansas City and Week 2 in Baltimore. Flying east and playing an early window game -- any Raider fan from back in the Oakland days knows Raiders playing early window, east coast, that was no bueno.
"They got Carolina next, Cleveland after that, and then at Denver. They can get a nice head of steam here with the Steelers coming to town. And then at the Rams. That's all before they face Kansas City for the first time. They can get a nice head of steam here. It's just amazing how the difference between 0-2 and 1-1, again, in the last three years since we've got 17 games, nine percent of the teams that start 0-2 make the playoffs. 45 percent of the teams that are 1-1 make the playoffs. What a huge win, a monster win for the Raiders in Baltimore."
With plenty of forward momentum, the Raiders could very well do a lot of winning in the next few weeks.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.