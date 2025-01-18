Should the Raiders Call Seahawks for Massive WR Trade?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a whole lot of needs heading into the offseason, and while none are greater than quarterback, let's keep in mind that whoever will be under center in 2025 actually needs weapons at his disposal.
Outside of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders are very thin in that department, so they will have to address the issue in the coming months.
While Las Vegas has been labeled as a potential destination for free-agent wide receiver Tee Higgins, it may be difficult for the Raiders to convince Higgins to sign with their current situation.
As a result, Las Vegas may need to pursue a trade, and Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf could represent a perfect target for the squad.
Metcalf is entering the final year of his deal and is coming off of a somewhat disappointing 2024 campaign in which he caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.
The 27-year-old saw his role decrease thanks to the emergence of second-year wide out Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which has resulted in many feeling that Metcalf is a prime trade candidate.
Metcalf is a two-time Pro Bowler who has posted three 1,000-yard campaigns in six seasons, topping out at 1,303 yards back in 2020. So, regardless of his dip in production this past year, it's obvious that the Ole Miss product is a stud.
Given his contract situation, the Raiders would surely be able to land him without surrendering a first-round draft pick. Let's also remember that Las Vegas has multiple third-round picks this April, so it could trade from its draft pick depth to bring in the No. 1 receiver.
A duo of Metcalf and Meyers would be very impressive at the position and would certainly make life a heck of a lot easier for the Raiders' quarterback in 2025, whoever that may be.
Of course, Las Vegas may want to ensure that Metcalf would agree to a contract extension before swinging a trade for him, which could complicate matters.
Or, the Raiders could simply take the risk and hope that they would be able to re-sign Metcalf next offseason.
Whatever the case, Metcalf would absolutely comprise a terrific trade target for Las Vegas, and if the Seahawks make him available, the Raiders should immediately make a phone call to Seattle.
