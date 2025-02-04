REPORT: NFL Exec Links Raiders to Trade for Browns' Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade, and just about every team around the NFL should be interested in acquiring him.
However, some clubs make more sense as destinations for Garrett than others.
Are the Las Vegas Raiders in that exclusive group?
Apparently, some NFL people think so, as an executive has told The Athletic's Dianna Russini that he feels that Raiders should swing a trade for Garrett to put him alongside of Maxx Crosby.
Las Vegas owns the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and any trade discussions for Garrett would absolutely have to start with that selection.
The Raiders may actually have to surrender multiple first-round picks in a Garrett package, and it may not end there, either.
The question is, would it be worth it for Las Vegas?
The Raiders have countless holes up and down their roster, and remember: they don't have a quarterback at the moment.
Las Vegas may be able to land a quarterback in the draft if Shedeur Sanders falls or if it is able to trade up, but that path would obviously be eliminated if the Raiders acquire Garrett.
Garrett is 29 years old, and Las Vegas is rebuilding. So, coughing up a whole bunch of draft capital for a player nearing 30 may not be the most economical use of resources for the Raiders.
Plus, you have to wonder if Garrett would even want to join Las Vegas.
Remember: he specifically told the Browns he did not want to participate in a rebuild, and in his trade request that he exclusively sent to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he specifically said that he wants to contend for a Super Bowl.
The Raiders are not even remotely close to resembling championship contenders at the moment, so it's entirely possible that Garrett would steer his way away from Las Vegas in any potential deal.
Garrett doesn't have a no-trade clause, but he does have some leverage if he outright says, "I don't want to go here."
All of that being said, the image of Garrett and Crosby terrorizing opposing quarterbacks is tantalizing, to say the least.
