REPORT: NFL Executives Reveal Intriguing Perception of Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have not exactly been one of the most successful NFL franchises in recent years. In fact, they have been one of the worst teams in the league for over two decades.
Since last making it to the Super Bowl back during the 2002-03 campaign, the Raiders have qualified for the playoffs just twice, posting only two winning seasons along the way.
Las Vegas also has not won a playoff game since January 2003.
So it should come as no surprise that those in the know do not exactly have a very favorable perception of the Raiders, and Mike Sando of The Athletic has revealed what other NFL executives feel about the organization.
"Executives see the Raiders as a floundering franchise that pivots from one coach/philosophy to another every couple of years," Sando wrote.
However, the same executives feel that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel, and it's thanks to Tom Brady.
"They see new minority owner Tom Brady trying to bring vision and stability to the franchise," Sando continued. "They also see Brady’s credibility as a leading reason the Lions’ Johnson might be considering Las Vegas after the team fired coach Antonio Pierce and first-year GM Tom Telesco."
If anyone knows how to win, it's Brady, who captured seven Super Bowl championships while making 10 Super Bowl appearances throughout his illustrious NFL career.
But winning as a player is entirely different from winning as a front-office executive.
Brady apparently has a significant hand in Las Vegas' coaching search, so perhaps we will see how much of a positive impact he has once the Raiders decide who their next head coach will be.
Of course, it's also important to find the right man for the general manager position.
The Raiders have a long way to go. They don't have a whole lot of elite talent on the roster, and they are playing in a rough AFC West division that sent all three other teams to the playoffs this season.
Luckily, Las Vegas has massive cap room heading into the offseason, so maybe this is finally the year that the Raiders will emerge from the doldrums.
