REPORT: Raiders Named Top Destination for Aaron Rodgers
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a quarterback, and with the way the 2025 NFL Draft looks, they might go the direction of a bridge signal caller.
A name that has been tied to the Raiders is that of former Super Bowl-winner and four-time league Most Valuable Player, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is parting ways with the New York Jets after an abysmal two-season stint marred by injury and discoordination.
The Raiders have pedigree at the top with minority owner Tom Brady, who has a loud voice in the organization and will minimize risk. New coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek were brought in to infuse continuity and stability within a franchise that cannot afford to sink further.
Playing smart in the NFL Draft means doing so in free agency, too. Could the Raiders look to Rodgers to be a bridge? Fox Sports' Bucky Brooks certainly thinks so, as he has named Las Vegas as a potential destination for the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer.
"Tom Brady's affinity for high-level quarterback play could nudge the Raiders toward a fling with Rodgers as the team's QB1," wrote Brooks. "Despite his recent struggles, the veteran would provide some stability for an organization that desperately needs reliable quarterback play to compete with the heavyweights within the division. Rodgers' presence, poise and production could help Pete Carroll jump-start the team while searching for a long-term solution at the position.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently listed the pros and cons of getting Rodgers.
"The Raiders need someone -- anyone -- under center, and they've got loads of cap space to spend on potential upgrades up front and out wide," he wrote. "New coach Pete Carroll insisted Las Vegas is focused on winning immediately, and that makes sense, considering he's 73. Rodgers, whose sheer volume of experience could attract new minority owner Tom Brady, could make for a perfect short-term partner."
The cons focused on short-term vs. long-term, in a rather misguided position.
"The Raiders are decently positioned to address quarterback in the draft, owning the No. 6 overall pick," wrote Benjamin. "And while they've got money to spend, young tight end Brock Bowers is one of their few Grade-A building blocks on offense. Is this the right time to go all in on an aging passer?"
