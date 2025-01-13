REPORT: Raiders' Thoughts on Lions OC Ben Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching search is in full swing after interviewing multiple candidates over the last couple of days. The Raiders have had continous turnover at the general manager, head coaching and quarterback positions over the past five seasons, they hope Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson can help steady the ship.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently gave insight into the Raiders' head coaching search, which included an interview with Johnson.
"Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a coveted candidate during another head-coaching cycle, with four interviews this past week and plenty of opportunities after Detroit finishes its postseason," Rapoport said.
"And while the coaching world can invite all sorts of craziness, sources say there is one particular team to keep an eye on for Johnson: the Las Vegas Raiders. He has quickly emerged as the candidate to watch for Las Vegas, as the Raiders -- in a search that prominently includes limited partner Tom Brady -- are willing to wait as long as it takes to secure their potential future head coach. Jed Hughes of the firm Korn Ferry is assisting with that search, according to me and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo."
Rapoport noted that the Raiders are one of many teams Johnson has recently interviewed with. Still, Rapoport reported the Raiders' front office feels strongly about Johnson.
"Las Vegas is said to be enamored with Johnson, sources say," Rapoport said. "Johnson spoke to the Raiders virtually on Friday, and he's also had virtual meetings with the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. Many around the league wondered if he would interview with the Raiders, considering their recent disarray. They cleaned house again this past week, firing head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday and general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday after one season, a year after doing the same to coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. With a roster not at competition-level and in desperate need of a quarterback, Las Vegas is a build, not a fixer-upper."
The Raiders need as much help as they can get, which starts by finding a competent general manager and head coach. Time will tell if they are able to find one of each.
