REPORT: Raiders Could Answer RB Problem With Massive Sleeper Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders obviously need to find a solution at quarterback this offseason, but they also need to figure out what to do at running back.
The Raiders lost Josh Jacobs to free agency last March and have been unable to replace him, as Zamir White was a massive disappointment in 2024.
Las Vegas may have something in surprising halfback Sincere McCormick, but the Raiders probably can't depend on him as the definitive lead back heading into 2025.
With expansive cap room, Las Vegas can poach a running back in free agency, and the team has already been connected to Najee Harris multiple times.
Or, the Raiders can choose to use that money elsewhere and punt to the NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network seems to think Las Vegas could land its answer in April and is predicting the Raiders to select Oklahoma State Cowboys star Ollie Gordon II in the fourth round of the draft.
Gordon would certainly represent one heck of a get in Round 4.
The 21-year-old did see his stock dip a bit this past season, as he registered 880 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
In the year prior, however, Gordon was one of the best halfbacks in the nation, racking up 1,732 yards—which led the country—and a Big 12-leading 21 rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in 39 receptions for 330 yards and a score.
There will be plenty of good running backs in this draft class, and while Gordon may not be Ashton Jeanty, Kaleb Johnson or Omarion Hampton, he definitely comprises a bang-for-your-buck option in the middle rounds.
At this point, the Raiders just need to stockpile weapons. Right now, tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers are their only truly dangerous playmakers on a regular basis, so it would absolutely be nice for Las Vegas to simply add some offensive talent with potential.
Gordon may ultimately fail to develop into an every-down back on the NFL level, but he may also end up becoming one of the best halfbacks of the 2025 draft.
And again, we are talking about value here. It's hard to go wrong with Gordon in the fourth round, especially if the Raiders don't add a running back in free agency.
