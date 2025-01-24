REPORT: Raiders Could Poach Star CB from Hated Rival Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders' biggest needs are certainly on the offensive side of the ball, but that does not mean they don't need any help defensively.
More specifically, the Raiders may require some assistance in their secondary, especially considering that cornerback Nate Hobbs could walk via free agency.
Who could Las Vegas land to replace Hobbs in the event that he departs?
There will be a plethora of options available for the Raiders, but Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has zeroed in on one in particular: Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
"With the Raiders bringing in former Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek and projected to have the second-most cap space this offseason, Samuel could become a key target in their rebuild," Cameron wrote. "Addressing their coverage struggles will be a priority, and Samuel’s potential fits perfectly into that plan."
Samuel's 2024 campaign was abbreviated to just four games due to a shoulder injury, but the former second-round pick definitely has an impressive track record.
The 25-year-old joined the NFL ranks with the Chargers in 2021 and immediately made an impact, posting 43 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 11 passes defended in 12 games.
The following year, Samuel registered 57 tackles, a pair of picks and 11 passes defended, and in 2023, he racked up 63 stops, two more picks and 13 passes defended.
It should be noted that Samuel did not miss a game between his second and third professional campaigns, so it's not like the Florida State product is injury prone.
Plus, in his last fully healthy season in 2023, Samuel logged an impressive 73.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Honestly, the Raiders may actually be better off allowing Hobbs to walk and bringing in Samuel, who would probably represent a solid upgrade.
Of course, Las Vegas retaining Hobbs and signing Samuel would also be nice, but it seems relatively unlikely that the Raiders would blow that much cap space on two cornerbacks, as both guys will surely be paid handsomely.
Also, signing Samuel carries the added benefit of pulling him away from an AFC West rival.
