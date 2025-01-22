REPORT: Raiders DE Primed for Breakout Season in 2025
Two offseasons ago, the Las Vegas Raiders drafted defensive lineman Tyree Wilson with one of the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft. The Raiders selected Wilson knowing he needed to be developed over time, as he was coming off a foot injury and needed time to grow.
Las Vegas knew Wilson would be a project; even had he not been recovering from an injury but especially because he was returning from an injury. Wilson's size and the fact that he played defensive line guaranteed Wilson would likely take some time to get acquainted to life in the National Football League.
A slow transition is what happened, as Wilson gradually came along during his rookie season, and started to take strides during this season, his second in the NFL. After showing glimpses of potential throughout this season, there is no more denying Wilson is headed in the right direction.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently released his list of each team's projected break out star for next season. Locker picked Wilson as the Raiders' player most likely to have a breakout season in 2025.
"Even though Las Vegas ranked only 26th in team pass-rushing grade, Wilson made strides in his second year," Locker said. "The former No. 7 overall pick improved his pressure numbers (24 to 37) and pass-rush win rate (6.4% to 10.0%) while also playing the run at a much higher level (47.6 PFF run-defense grade to 72.4). Those results came without Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins for most of the season, too. With other stars back in the fold, Year 3 could be a season in which Wilson finally plays to his sky-high potential."
Wilson has continued to grow, as the Raiders have continued to play him on both the interior defensive line and as a defense end. This has allowed Wilson to impact the game in more ways than one.
Still, Wilson must continue growing into his role on the team, as the Raiders begin to depend on him more and more. Defensive line could be a position group the Raiders are thin at heading into next season, but even if it is not, the Raiders will undoubtedly need Wilson to step up next season.
