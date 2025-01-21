REPORT: Raiders Primed to Finally Address QB Position
Quarterback is widely regarded as the most critical position on the football field. As the only player other than the center to touch the ball on every single offensive play, that is a fair conclusion to come to.
Just as quarterback is widely regarded as the most critical position on the field, it is also widely agreed that consistency at the position is just as critical as the position itself.
Still, the Las Vegas Raiders have played five different quarterbacks over the previous two seasons. Although quarterback Aidan O'Connell has played admirably over the last two seasons, the Raiders need a quarterback that can be successful with few tools around them, as their roster ranks near the bottom.
O'Connell would likely be even better if he had quality skill position players around him and did not play for four different offensive coordinators in his first season in the league, but that is unfortunately the state of the Raiders' roster right now.
With over $100 million to spend in free agency and the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Raiders are expected to finally address the quarterback position in a legitiamte manner this offseason.
While signing a veteran quarterback is an option for the Raiders, so is drafting a younger, and cheaper signal caller to potentially have an even brighter future than they would with any of the veteran quarterbacks set to be free agents this offseason.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News believes the Raiders will do precisely that and select a quarterback with the sixth overall pick. Although Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has commonly been linked to the Raiders, Iyer believes Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will be the Raiders first round selection in the upcoming draft.
"The Raiders may or may not want to land Sanders, but they should be more than fine with Ward with the right new coaching staff that will take advantage of his dual-threat potential," Iyer said. "Las Vegas has tried to bridge this position with veterans and limited investment, but it's time to splurge on a first-rounder with part-owner Tom Brady now involved."
