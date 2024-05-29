REPORT: Raiders' Defensive Line Deemed Team's Greatest Strength
The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season with one of the best defensive units in the NFL, and it started up front.
Despite losing Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols, the Raiders' defensive line got even better with the acquisition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency.
Fans are itching to see the havoc Wilkins and All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby can cause together, as well as what's in store for defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who comes off a career season.
In a recent article from Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus, the Raiders' defensive line was deemed the team's greatest strength of 2023.
Here's what they had to say:
"Maxx Crosby finally has help along the defensive line. Not only did Malcolm Koonce quietly have a strong third season in the league, but the team signed Christian Wilkins away from the Dolphins in the offseason to bolster the defensive front.
"Also featuring on the interior defensive line are John Jenkins and Adam Butler, who both bring plenty of veteran experience. A potential wild card along this defensive line is 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Wilson had a rough go his rookie year, but if he can have the breakout second season this team is hoping for, then this defensive line could be among the most dangerous in the league."
Crosby, Koonce and Jenkins all had their best seasons yet, and Wilkins is still in his prime. Meanwhile, Wilson is on the come-up and is in the middle of his first full NFL offseason.
The sky is really the limit for what this unit can do next season. The group should be a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.
For years, fans have demanded help for Crosby; it's safe to say he has plenty of it now. Even with the weapons he had lined up alongside him last season, he was able to reach a new level and solidify himself as one of the top edge rushers in the league, if he wasn't already.
Crosby was named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist and also made his first-career All-Pro team. There's no telling what he could do next season as opponents' focus will have to be distributed to the other Raider threats up front.
