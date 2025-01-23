REPORT: Raiders Land Huge Weapon in New NFL Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders need to fill a whole lot of gaps this offseason, and while quarterback is obviously the most pressing issue, they also must acquire some weapons.
Right now, the Raiders have tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and not a whole lot else in terms of playmakers, which isn't exactly an appealing situation for an incoming signal-caller.
Las Vegas is slated to have expansive cap room, so it can sign a big name in free agency, but the chances of someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin joining the Raiders may be slim as a result of the Raiders' current situation.
As a result, Las Vegas may have to focus on the NFL Draft in order to land a real No. 1 receiver, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is projecting the Raiders to select Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan with the sixth overall pick this April.
"So, here's the solution: add a passer through free agency (and maybe take a shot at one of the Day 2 QBs) and pair him with a playmaker with this pick," Kiper wrote. "Tight end Brock Bowers had an amazing rookie season (1,194 yards), but the wide receiver room is light after the Raiders dealt Davante Adams to the Jets. McMillan has the body control to make tough, contested catches and finished 2024 with 1,319 receiving yards and eight TDs."
A duo of Meyers and McMillan would certainly be intriguing, and if McMillan lives up to expectations, that tandem could become flat out lethal.
McMillan stands 6-foot-5, so he would represent a terrific red zone target for whoever is under center for Las Vegas next season. He is coming off of two straight brilliant campaigns at Arizona, and while that production did come in the Pac-12 and Big 12, it's still impressive, nonetheless.
The Raiders could also add a couple of pieces via free agency and still draft McMillan to develop a very deep receiving corps. Perhaps Las Vegas adds someone like Elijah Moore, for example, and then takes McMillan with the sixth pick.
One way or another, the Raiders must add weapons for 2025.
