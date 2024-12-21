REPORT: Raiders Dubbed Top Destination for Bengals' Star Higgins
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a plethora of needs heading into the NFL offseason, but perhaps one of their biggest holes is at the wide receiver position.
The Raiders traded away Davante Adams in October, leaving Jakobi Meyers and not a whole lot of proven talent behind him.
Meyers is a good receiver, but he is not a No. 1, and with Las Vegas likely preparing to draft a quarterback in April, it will definitely need some targets for the incoming rookie.
The good news is that the Raiders are slated to have expansive cap room heading into the offseason, and Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has already identified a potential target: Tee Higgins.
As a matter of fact, Brooke went as far to label Las Vegas as the best possible fit for the Cincinnati Bengals star.
"There isn't a better fit for Higgins than the Las Vegas Raiders," Brooke wrote. "Along with a ton of cap space this offseason, they'll likely be drafting a QB (presumably Shedeur Sanders) who needs an established wideout to throw to when things go haywire. An offense with Sanders, Higgins, and ascending star tight end Brock Bowers would be a great foundation for the rest of the team in Las Vegas."
The Bengals slapped a franchise tag on Higgins last offseason and don't seem all that likely to re-sign him in free agency. That would open the door for a team like the Raiders to snag him.
In nine games this season, Higgins has logged 50 catches for 669 yards and six touchdowns.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Clemson, was selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He registered back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022, but over the last couple of years, Higgins has been limited to just 21 contests due to injuries.
Higgins' sudden durability issues could be viewed as somewhat of a concern, but that probably won't stop the Raiders—or anyone else—from offering him a hefty deal.
The Oak Ridge, Tn. native has been serving as the Bengals' No. 2 option behind Ja'Marr Chase, so it would certainly be interesting to see how he fares as a top gun.
