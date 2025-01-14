Raiders Facing Understated Problems in NFL Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a pivotal offseason in which they are hoping to add some foundational pieces to their roster through every available avenue.
The Raiders will need to explore all possible routes this offseason, whether that be free agency, trades or the NFL Draft.
Las Vegas just went 4-13, so clearly, the Raiders are pretty far away from contending. It will be a process, and most understand that.
On the plus side, Las Vegas is slated to have substantial cap room heading into the offseason, so the Raiders should be able to land some significant upgrades, right?
Well, it doesn't always work that way.
First and foremost, Las Vegas has plenty of its own free agents it needs to worry about. That's especially on the defensive side of the ball, where the Raiders have a ton of key players preparing to hit the open market.
Nate Hobbs, Malcolm Koonce, Tre'von Moehrig and Adam Butler are just a few of the names Las Vegas may lose during the free-agent period.
So, even if the Raiders add some pieces, they will be losing other key cogs that helped make their defense top 10 in yards allowed this year. It's hard to definitively upgrade that way, and it's the problematic reality that Las Vegas is facing.
Additionally, the top free agents actually have to want to sign with the Raiders.
Tee Higgins' name has been floated quite a bit as a potential option for Las Vegas, but at this point, would Higgins really want to join the Raiders?
Las Vegas does not currently know who its quarterback will be in 2025, and outside of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders do not have any truly proven offensive talent. Would Higgins really leave the Cincinnati Bengals for that?
Of course, some free agents just want to take the most money, but Higgins' recent comments suggest that he values the situation, too.
That probably doesn't just end with Higgins, either. Most top free agents do care about where they are going, and right now, Las Vegas unfortunately does not represent an ideal situation for a star player aiming to win a Super Bowl.
This isn't to say that the Raiders will strike out in free agency; just that they may have to adjust their way of thinking and potentially pursue more shrewd, calculated signings rather than just chasing the big fish.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.