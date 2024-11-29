REPORT: Raiders Pleased With Front Office Direction
The Las Vegas Raiders may be just 2-9 heading into their Friday afternoon matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but that does not mean there is any sense of panic within the organization.
Quite the contrary, actually.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported on The Scoop City podcast that the Raiders are apparently very satisfied with first-year general manager Tom Telesco.
"Everything I'm hearing, they really like what Telesco is doing in that building," Russini said.
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel added that Telesco "knows how to draft, that's for sure."
Las Vegas certainly hit it out of the park with its first-round draft pick this past April, as it selected University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers 13th overall.
Bowers has not only established himself as arguably the best offensive rookie from his draft class, but he may very well be on his way to becoming the best tight end in football.
Telesco had previously served as the Los Angeles Chargers' general manager for 11 seasons before joining their AFC West rivals last January.
There is no question that the Raiders have a long way to go. They need to accumulate plenty of talent on both sides of the football, and they definitely need a quarterback.
However, Telesco has evidently won over the organization with what he has achieved thus far, and it will certainly be interesting to see how he manages things during the offseason.
The upcoming spring will be a pivotal one for a Las Vegas franchise that has made the playoffs just twice since 2003. Those two postseason appearances represent the Raiders' only winning campaigns during that span.
On top of that, Las Vegas has not won a playoff game since the 2002-03 AFC Championship Game.
But perhaps Telesco is bringing a much-needed culture change to a Raiders organization that has been unable to get its tires out of the mud for the last two decades.
Las Vegas is slated to have a ton of cap room heading into 2025, and it also appears to have a great chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
