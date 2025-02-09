REPORT: Raiders Predicted to Make Inexplicable NFL Draft Decision
The Las Vegas Raiders own the sixth pick in the NFL Draft this spring, which many feel has taken them out of the running for a potential franchise quarterback.
The Raiders had initially been trending toward the No. 1 overall selection, but a couple of late-season wins caused their draft positioning to plummet. As a result, landing Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward will be difficult.
But there have been some rumblings that Sanders' stock has dropped a bit, which could possibly result in the Colorado Buffaloes superstar falling to Las Vegas.
Well, Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com does believe that Sanders will be available for the Raiders at No. 6, but she does not think Las Vegas will actually take him.
In her recent mock draft, Frelund actually projects the Raiders to pass on Sanders in favor of Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker.
"I know some people might argue an IOL in the top 10 isn’t sexy, but I don’t know if there’s anything more desirable than creating a fortress for a QB to operate behind," Frelund wrote. "The Alabama product kept his base lowest for the longest of any offensive lineman in this draft class, and his size is right in the sweet spot for an interior blocker."
So, here's the thing: while building a strong offensive line is certainly paramount, there is almost zero chance Las Vegas wouldn't draft Sanders if he were on the board at the sixth pick. Unless some unforeseen circumstances occur, the Raiders would unequivocallly take Sanders.
Las Vegas has not drafted a quarterback in the first round since 2007, and as we saw this past season, the Raiders are in dire need of some help under center.
The counterargument is that Las Vegas can address another need in Round 1 and then select a signal-caller later in the draft, but the odds of that happening are rather slim given that the quarteraback depth in this class is not great.
There's actually probably a more significant chance of the Raiders trading up to acquire Sanders than there is of them snubbing him if he falls to No. 6.
