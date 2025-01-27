REPORT: Raiders Projected to Make Critical Roster Decision
The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew last offseason to compete with quarterback Aidan O'Connell for the starting quarterback position.
The Raiders made Minshew one of the highest-paid players on the offense, and therefore the team, before taking a snap in a Raiders uniform.
Then, he and O'Connell competed in what the Raiders claimed to be a fair and legitimate quarterback competition, eventually settling on Minshew as the team's starting quarterback.
Minshew struggled mightily the entire season, although many of his struggles were caused or worsened by the Raiders' subpar roster and coaching staff. Still, Minshew could have undoubtedly played better, as he was the primary reason the Raiders lost multiple games this season.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network believes Minshew's struggles this season make him a player the Raiders could cut at some point this offseason. However, with the amount of money the Raiders have to spend this offseason, cutting Minshew would not be a cost-based decision by the Raiders.
"It would be a surprise if the Las Vegas Raiders brought Gardner Minshew II back for the 2025 season," Rolfe said. "With over $90 million in projected cap space, they do not need to cut him, but keeping him around would muddy the waters.
"Minshew finished the season ranked 35th in PFN’s QB+ rankings with a D- grade. Aidan O’Connell finished 20th (C) and deserves an opportunity to start if the Raiders do not bring in a clear-cut starter this offseason. For that reason, it would be somewhat tough to keep Minshew as well."
Rolfe also noted that the Raiders' changes at general manager and head coach could work in Minshew's favor. With new sets of eyes overlooking the roster, the Raiders could decide to bring Minshew back for another competition this offseason.
"The other element to consider is that the Raiders will have a new head coach and offensive structure in 2024," Rolfe said. "Pete Carroll may want to see O’Connell and Minshew compete, either between themselves or with a rookie in camp. Therefore, we may see Minshew head into camp with the Raiders and then cut closer to the start of the season."
