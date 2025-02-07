REPORT: Raiders Swing Huge NFL Draft Trade in New Mock
The Las Vegas Raiders own the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, which may not be enough for them to get their hands on a franchise quarterback.
But the Raiders may have a light at the end of the tunnel.
Las Vegas could trade up from the No. 6 spot, and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports thinks that is exactly what the Raiders will do.
Edwards is predicting Las Vegas to swing a trade to acquire the No. 2 overall pick from the Cleveland Browns and then has the Raiders selecting Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"With Cam Ward off the board, it creates a bit of urgency for other teams to be aggressive if they feel Shedeur Sanders is worthy of this level of consideration," Edwards wrote. "Let's say Cleveland is not sold on the quarterback, but the Raiders are all in on Sanders and recognize the need to get in front of the quarterback-needy Giants. The Browns would be a willing seller and the Raiders make it worth their while in this instance."
It's no secret that Las Vegas likes Sanders, and back when the Raiders were trending toward the top pick in the draft, the general consensus was that they would be taking the 24-year-old.
However, Las Vegas won a couple of games late in the season, torpedoing its draft positioning and potentially sabotaging its chances of landing Sanders in the process.
That being said, there has been some speculation that Sanders could possibly fall to the Raiders even without a trade, as his stock has been slipping just a bit.
Still, it seems relatively unlikely that all of the Tennessee Titans, Browns and the Giants—three teams in dire need of a quarterback—would pass on the Colorado product.
There is also the possibility that another club—like the New York Jets, for example—would be willing to trade up in front of the Raiders even if Sanders did make it past those other three squads.
So, if Las Vegas truly wants Sanders, it may have to move up in the NFL Draft order. It's going to be very difficult for the Raiders to bag him otherwise.
