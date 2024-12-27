REPORT: Raiders' Top Defensive Performers in 2024
With just three wins on the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are ready for the offseason to arrive.
There were high expectations for Coach Antonio Pierce’s team based on how they ended the 2023 season. However, they have taken a step back in almost every department, leading to several disappointing Sunday afternoons for Raider Nation.
Despite Raiders fans ready for this season to end, there have been many reasons to be excited about what could be in 2025. While the defense has regressed slightly, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham’s unit has had a few players put up solid individual performances.
Today, let’s give a Week 17 update and see how this Raiders defense has performed.
For this exercise, we will not count defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby, who rank #1 and #3, respectively, because they are on injured reserve. We will focus on the active Silver and Black defenders.
Safety Tre’von Moehrig (69.6) - It has been a productive season for the fourth-year safety.
Moehrig is the 25th-ranked safety in the NFL, impressing in the run game with an 86.5 grade. He has been one of the Raiders’ most consistent players on either side of the ball.
Moehrig enters free agency after this season, so the Raiders face a decision of whether or not to pay him. He will have to continue to play well in the final two games of the year to ensure he is a Raider in 2025.
Linebacker Robert Spillane (68.7) - One of the breakout stars at his position, Spillane continues to play well for the Raiders.
Spillane is the 28th-ranked linebacker in the NFL and ranks seventh in the league in tackles. He has been the Raiders’ best run defender with an 87.9 grade.
Like Moehrig, Spillane enters free agency and should command top dollar on the market. The Raiders have the cap space to bring both players back, so it will be interesting to see if they do.
Defensive end Tyree Wilson (65.5) - The Raiders have seen steady improvement from their former first-round pick in 2024.
Wilson ranks as the 50th defensive end in the NFL and has taken a step in the right direction in his second season. He had a PFF grade of 47.1 last season, improving by nearly 20 points.
Wilson has new career-highs in tackles for loss, quarterback hits, and sacks this season. The Raiders need more out of Wilson in 2025, as he should be a major contributor.
