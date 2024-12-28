REPORT: Raiders Top Offensive Performers Through Week 17
The 2024 season is almost over for the Las Vegas Raiders, to the delight of many in Raider Nation.
Coach Antonio Pierce's first full year leading the Silver and Black has been a rough season. He has learned that you can’t sneak up on everybody twice.
The Raiders have just three wins this season, regressing on both sides of the ball compared to their exciting run in the second half of last season. It will be quite the offseason to see how the team improves going into 2025.
Despite a brutal year, there have still been plenty of reasons to be excited about the future and bright spots from the season that are at least worth something.
We have previously brought you check-ins on the top performers for the Raiders, as graded by Pro Football Focus. You can look at those stories in the links above.
Today, we will check in on the top-graded offensive Raiders, per PFF. Who are they?
Tight end Brock Bowers (85.8) - The Raiders’ decision to select Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft continues to look like a home run.
Bowers is the second-highest-graded tight end in the NFL this season, just behind San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. The rookie is on pace to break Mike Ditka’s rookie tight end receiving record set back in 1961, as well as Amari Cooper’s franchise rookie receiving record from 2015.
Bowers continues to prove he can be a player the team builds around on the offensive side of the ball. This is a rare feat only a few tight ends in NFL history have accomplished. He has just been that special of a player.
Left tackle Kolton Miller (81.1) - The face of consistency for the Raiders in the last seven years, Miller has had another impressive season.
He ranks as the 13th-best offensive tackle in the NFL this season. Miller has allowed just one sack in the last 12 weeks after a rough start to the season.
While quarterback play has been inconsistent, Miller has remained one of the best players on the team and an anchor for years to come.
Guard Jordan Meredith (80.8) - A pleasant surprise for the Raiders this season, Meredith has been solid on the interior.
Meredith ranks as the seventh-highest-graded guard in the NFL, posting run and pass-blocking grades above 75.0 in 574 snaps. He has played both guard positions and has not allowed a sack all season.
Meredith came to the Raiders as a practice squad player, bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster. This season, he has proven he could be a long-term option at guard. The fourth-year Western Kentucky man has made an impressive rise.
